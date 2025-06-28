news
Linux Kernel Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Rust Drives A Linux USB Device
In theory, writing a Linux device driver shouldn’t be that hard, but it is harder than it looks. However, using libusb, you can easily deal with USB devices from user space, which, for many purposes, is fine. [Crescentrose] didn’t know anything about writing user-space USB drivers until they wrote one and documented it for us. Oh, the code is in Rust, for which there aren’t as many examples.
Arun Raghavan ☛ Arun Raghavan: The Unbearable Anger of Broken Audio
It should be surprising to absolutely nobody that the GNU/Linux audio stack is often the subject of varying levels of negative feedback, ranging from drive-by meme snark to apoplectic rage[1].
A lot of what computers are used for today involves audiovisual media in some form or the other, and having that not work can throw a wrench in just going about our day. So it is completely understandable for a person to get frustrated when audio on their device doesn’t work (or maybe worse, stops working for no perceivable reason).
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.26: Torvalds-Epsteingate Showdown, Hyprland Premium, Fedora's 32-bit Debacle, Xfce Themes and More GNU/Linux Stuff
We are halfway through the year ⌚🪰🪰
Instructionals/Technical
It's FOSS ☛ Linux Jargon Buster: What are Secure Boot & Shim Files?
Confused about Secure Boot and Shim in Linux? This jargon buster breaks down what they are, why they matter, and how they affect your GNU/Linux system’s boot process — in simple terms.
