Linux Kernel Leftovers

It should be surprising to absolutely nobody that the GNU/Linux audio stack is often the subject of varying levels of negative feedback, ranging from drive-by meme snark to apoplectic rage .

A lot of what computers are used for today involves audiovisual media in some form or the other, and having that not work can throw a wrench in just going about our day. So it is completely understandable for a person to get frustrated when audio on their device doesn’t work (or maybe worse, stops working for no perceivable reason).