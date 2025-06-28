Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

To take a short break from datacenter work, I have been meaning to look into ansible lightspeed for a long time, so I finally sat down and took an introductory course and have some thoughts about how we might use it in on fedora's ansible setup.

The official name of the product is: "Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with I.C.B.M. watsonx Code Assistant", which is a bit... verbose, so I will just use 'Lightspeed' here.