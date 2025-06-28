Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

Tux Machines

GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.17

For more details, read our changelog.

LinuxGizmos.com

$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 will be released on July 31 2025
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
Release of Oracle Linux 10
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release
Deepin 25 launches as an immutable Linux system, featuring a revamped desktop
Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management
Tails 6.17 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with a new "Show Password" feature
 
Games: Gaming on GNU/Linux, Action Pi, asd Bazzite
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report
Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Fairphone, and Much More
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
Microsoft Tries Calling Windows "Linux" (to Confuse People), Media Frenzy Over Meaningless Colour Change, Vapourware Ahead of Mass Layoffs Next Week
Android Leftovers
The Pixel Watch 3 is the first Android device with this precise Bluetooth tracking feature
The European Union Linux desktop
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More
9 picks regarding games
Interview with Sevenix (author of GIMP 3.0’s splash image)
A few years ago, we had started a series of interviews (mitch and schumaml)
Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs
Wine 10.11 brings fixes and early NTSync groundwork
4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user
I have been a Linux user for years now
Free and Open Source Software
Indoor building mapping in OSM
As I’m mostly involved in using rather than creating OSM data I didn’t have a good answer for that back then
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.4, Linux 6.12.35, Linux 6.6.95, Linux 6.1.142, Linux 5.15.186, Linux 5.10.239, and Linux 5.4.295
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.4 kernel
Today in Techrights
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding
Linux Kernel Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project
today's howtos
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More
today's leftovers
New Videos About GNU/Linux
Red Hat Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself
KDE Plasma 6.4 is here with quite a few new features and improvements
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board
Games: Vulkan, Chroma Blasters, Number Machine, and More
GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes
GStreamer 1.26.3 multimedia framework fixes H.266 parser flaws
Best Free and Open Source Software
$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design
OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux
Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill | Tom's Hardware
Today in Techrights
3 Years of New Tux Machines [original]
Android Leftovers
This new Android feature is awful and there's no way to turn it off
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna) [original]
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support
Hone Your Linux Skills With These 6 Free Games
Are you sick of reading cryptic manuals and boring articles for learning Linux
Free and Open Source Software
BredOS – Arch-based Linux distribution designed for single-board computers
BredOS is a user-friendly Arch Linux-based operating system ARM-based single board computers (SBCs)
Plasma 6.4 review - A worrying trend
My favorite desktop environment has just received an update
Modicia OS: Multimedia-Focused Linux With Flair
Modicia O.S. blends powerful multimedia tools, unique features
This free Linux distro is the easiest way to revive your old computer. How it works
If you're trying to revive a sluggish or aging PC, Linux Lite 7.4 is a lightweight
Gemini Protocol Spreading [original]
At 3070 capsules, Gemini Protocol is more than enough to find plenty of information, such as cooking recipes, technology news, philosophy, photographs and so on
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
BSD Leftovers
Intel's Implosion, Hackable Devices, and Fairphone
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Risky Business, Linux in 2025, FLOSS Weekly, and DNS
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Open Hardware and Retro: "FrankenPad", Amiga, and More
Programming Leftovers
Security, Windows TCO, and GitHub Code Execution Vulnerability
Games: Stalker 2, Palworld - Tides of Terraria crossover, Secret Agent Wizard Boy, and More
Android Leftovers
Samsung reportedly expects to ship just ‘100,000’ Android XR headsets this year
3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap
I also had the pleasure of working with Linux extensively
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update
The new Android 15 (plus Samsung polish) mostly looks better than before
DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications
This enables integration into a range of embedded Linux and Android environments
Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support
According to Libre Computer, Fedora 42 Live boots successfully on both devices
Your only obligations are the promises you make
One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something
Today in Techrights
LWN Articles on Kernel
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
