Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 26
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 23 June – 27 June 2025
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: Viva
On Monday I had my Viva Voce (PhD defence), and passed (with minor corrections).
Post-viva refreshment
It's a relief to have passed after 8 years of work. I'm not quite done of course, as I have the corrections to make! Once those are accepted I'll upload my thesis here.
Kevin Fenzi: some ai thoughts around ansible lightspeed
To take a short break from datacenter work, I have been meaning to look into ansible lightspeed for a long time, so I finally sat down and took an introductory course and have some thoughts about how we might use it in on fedora's ansible setup.
The official name of the product is: "Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed with I.C.B.M. watsonx Code Assistant", which is a bit... verbose, so I will just use 'Lightspeed' here.
It's FOSS ☛ Linux Gaming Distro Bazzite is Looking at its Demise Due to Fedora’s Latest Move!
Fedora is known for adopting new technologies and making bold decisions well before other major Linux distributions. This approach has made it a top choice among developers and power users. Heck, even Linus Torvalds uses it.
But that forward thinking sometimes comes with controversy, and the latest example is its plan to completely ditch 32-bit support. The proposal outlines a two-step phase-out: first, removing all 32‑bit libraries from the 64‑bit (x86_64) repositories, and later, stopping i686 builds entirely.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ IBM Keeps Getting Sued for Discrimination
"Look at all the black and brown faces on this call..."
