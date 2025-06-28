news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Wayland is About Less Choice, About Removing Choices, It's Not About Freedom
IBM insists that it cares about "diversity"
-
Not Much Better Than LLM Slop: Linux Foundation-Funded 'News' Site Writes Linux Foundation 'News', Composed by Linux Foundation Operative, Quoting Linux Foundation Staff
...they get paid (sponsored) to produce this spam. Then they call it "journalism".
-
Annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE 22x) 'Bought' by Microsoft and Microsoft Exceeded Sponsorship Limits by Giving Double the Maximum Permitted Amount
When people get bribed they tend to forget how to utter a simple word: "No."
New
-
Links 27/06/2025: International Tensions and Contentions Over Plagiarism Perfumed as "Hey Hi" and "Fair Use"
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/06/2025: Poetry and Censorship by Social Control Media Centralisation
Links for the day
-
Links 27/06/2025: Journalists Under Fire and Microsoft Has Serious Slop Problems
Links for the day
-
X is Dying, But Not XServer/X11. Twitter X.com is Dying.
People or businesses or government officials (and departments) that still rely on Social Control Media are playing Russian Roulette with their future online
-
Escaping Colonialism (or 'Hegemony') Requires Abandoning GAFAM, Microsoft in Particular
Europe is already in the process of abandoning Microsoft
-
Microsoft Will Shut Down More Studios This Week, Its Media Operatives Will Tell Lies About the Magnitude of the Shutdowns and Layoffs (They Always Do)
Many people who get counted as "workforce" are "temps" or similar
-
What Linux Foundation 'Research' is: Paid Marketing
What is Linux Foundation 'Research'?
-
No, IBM Does Not Care About People With Disabilities
"Aktion T4" did not seem to bother Watson
-
Microsoft's Financial Problems Mean Shutdowns, Not Just Mass Layoffs
If the original rumour is true, then expect almost 30,000 Microsoft workers to be let go this year
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 26, 2025
IRC logs for Thursday, June 26, 2025
-
The Netherlands: GNU/Linux Measured at All-Time High
Are any Dutch cities going to announce dumping Microsoft?
-
Gemini Links 27/06/2025: "Interstitial Existence" and Autocorrect
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):