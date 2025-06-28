Retro gaming handhelds have come a long way in the past few years, but there’s still one big sticking point: the setup. Every time a new handheld comes in for review, I have to spend hours installing emulators, fixing folder structures, and configuring a frontend.

Once that’s done, I still have to configure settings and shaders for each console individually, which requires arcane knowledge in popular emulators like RetroArch.

Compared to Linux-based handhelds, it’s a terrible experience. My TrimUI Smart Pro came ready to play out of the box: emulators, controls, and sketchy ROM files included. To get an even better experience, I just popped out the SD card and loaded CrossmixOS, which has everything pre-configured (including shaders).

At this point, I’ve gotten pretty good at running through the emulator gauntlet for every new handheld. It’s the long, unskippable cutscene before the game actually starts. Some firmware fetishists enjoy the process even more than the actual gaming, but I can’t help but think there’s a better way.