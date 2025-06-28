news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2025



Quoting: Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs —

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.11 as the eleventh maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

This release includes preparatory work for NTSync support, a feature that will eventually improve Wine’s threading and synchronization mechanisms.

Moreover, the update enhances the Windows Interface Definition Language (WIDL) by introducing broader support for generating Windows Runtime metadata—an important step toward better compatibility with modern Windows APIs. In addition to these forward-looking efforts, the developers have addressed many issues affecting everything from games to office applications.