today's leftovers

But what if your PC doesn’t meet the spec? Now, do we throw it into the trash? The answer is still a firm no! Linux is the alternative, but which version of the OS is the best?

There are a plethora of Linux operating systems, you’ll probably know a few key names, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora. These names are often touted as alternatives to Windows, but I’ve scoured the Internet and spotted three other alternative Linux distributions that I will be installing on my now out-of-date Lenovo X390. Which Linux distros have I chosen?