today's leftovers

LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr and libxml2), Fedora (firefox, libtpms, and tigervnc), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable and nss & firefox), Oracle (emacs, iputils, kernel, krb5, libarchive, mod_proxy_cluster, pam, perl-File-Find-Rule, perl-YAML-LibYAML, and qt5-qtbase), Red Hat (opentelemetry-collector, osbuild-composer, and weldr-client), SUSE (clamav, firefox, go1.24-openssl, and helm), and Ubuntu (libarchive, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, linux-azure-nvidia, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-6.8, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-realtime, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, and python-urllib3).
Kernel Space
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Unicorn Media ☛ Gnome Fundraiser Asks You to Donate Less
Why is this GNOME fundraiser suggesting you donate less? Because steady beats flashy—and sometimes less means more.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Tom's Hardware ☛ Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill
But what if your PC doesn’t meet the spec? Now, do we throw it into the trash? The answer is still a firm no! Linux is the alternative, but which version of the OS is the best?
There are a plethora of Linux operating systems, you’ll probably know a few key names, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora. These names are often touted as alternatives to Windows, but I’ve scoured the Internet and spotted three other alternative Linux distributions that I will be installing on my now out-of-date Lenovo X390. Which Linux distros have I chosen?
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ This 1D camera captures 2D images of things it can’t see
Yes, the title of this article sounds pretty crazy. But not only is it entirely possible through the lens of physics, but it is also practical to achieve in the real world using affordable parts. Jon Bumstead pulled it off with an Arduino, a photoresistor, and an inexpensive portable projector.
The Fairphone (Gen. 6): Getting hands-on with Fairphone’s latest model
The Fairphone (Gen. 6) is the most advanced smartphone we’ve ever made. Designed for you to truly own, inside and out, for as long as possible. But, just as importantly, it’s the most mindful: mindful of how you use it. Mindful of your time.
