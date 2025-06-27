Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

news

PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 27, 2025



PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

It also adds an option to disable RAOP with a context.property, enables interrupts after an ALSA error to keep the dataflow going, adds support for the alsa.use-ucm property for the ALSA udev plugin, improves some code paths in the pulse-server mixer, and improves resetting of some stats after an ALSA error.

Read on