news
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin
PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.
It also adds an option to disable RAOP with a context.property, enables interrupts after an ALSA error to keep the dataflow going, adds support for the alsa.use-ucm property for the ALSA udev plugin, improves some code paths in the pulse-server mixer, and improves resetting of some stats after an ALSA error.