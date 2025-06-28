news
Programming Leftovers
David Gerrells ☛ google makes web devs look bad
What you are seeing is the UI freezing for a solid 10s. If I paste a larger chunk of text, the browser will crash.
This is not an obscene amount of text, a few thousand lines. For context, LinkedIn's search input is instant with the same text as is most of the web.
Google is spending billions on AI paying people million $ comp plans and they cannot seem to get an html input element right.
Julia Programming Language ☛ JuliaHub Launches Dyad: Empowering Hardware Development at the Speed of Software
JuliaHub today unveiled Dyad, a powerful system that brings modern software agility to the world of hardware system design. A central theme behind our Dyad suite of tools is bringing together traditional physics-based modeling with Scientific Machine Learning (SciML) and Generative AI for model-based design in a way that’s safe, interpretable, and engineer-approved for safety-critical applications.
Dr. Viral Shah, JuliaHub CEO and Co-Creator of Julia, explains “Dyad leverages our significant experience with the Julia ecosystem that is trusted by over a million users worldwide. Working closely with customers across aerospace, semiconductors, manufacturing and energy industries, we have developed Dyad to overcome the challenges of yesterday’s siloed tools.”
Hubert Figuière ☛ Hubert Figuière: Friday links 27 June 2025
Some links for technical articles on various topics I read.
std::mem is... interesting - Explore some of the functionalities in the
std::memmodule of the Rust standard library.
Daniel Lemire ☛ From code reuse to the impact of Hey Hi (AI) Slop
Back when I started programming, project teams were large. Organizations had dozens of programmers on sprawling projects. Reusing code was not trivial. Sharing code required real effort. Sometimes you had to hand over a disk or recopy code from a printout. Better networking eased code reuse. Open source took over.
James Brown ☛ Something New
Yesterday, I left my job at Instrumentl, which I'd been at since leaving easypost almost three years ago. It was an interesting experience; I think Instrumentl is the first (and only, so far) place I've worked that really drank the YC kool-aid... I don't know that I'd choose to worship at that particular altar again, but it's always good to broaden one's horizons and do new things.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Tomasz Kramkowski ☛ My Lights Run on Bash
Among the many hobbies that modern nerds pick up, one has recently become incredibly popular: making everything in your house dangerously unreliable by inserting a bunch of software where previously simple wires had sufficed. In this post, I describe how I replaced the wires between my lights and my light switches with some Bash.
Bash as critical infrastructure? Am I alright? Do I need to see a psychiatrist? These are all good questions, but let's leave them for another post.
