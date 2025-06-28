Release of Oracle Linux 10

Oracle Linux 10 is now generally available for 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux 10 delivers robust security and exceptional performance for business agility and demanding workloads at cloud scale. Key features include modernized cryptographic capabilities, advancements in developer tooling, and innovations for resilient infrastructure. These enhancements enable organizations to build and run applications faster and more securely across distributed and multicloud environments.

Following the recent release of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 (UEK 8)—Oracle's optimized kernel based on the latest upstream long-term stable kernel—Oracle Linux 10 includes UEK 8.1. This underscores Oracle's continued focus on providing industry-leading performance and stability that organizations rely on. In addition, Oracle Linux 10 includes an updated Red Hat Compatible Kernel. Oracle Linux 10 maintains 100% application binary compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 and delivers on Oracle's commitment to keeping Linux open and free for everyone. As a founding member of the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), Oracle continues to contribute, maintain, and support freely available Enterprise Linux source code.