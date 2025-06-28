today's leftovers

We have a new donation page. But before you go there, I would like to impress upon you this idea:

We would vastly prefer you donate $10/mo for one year ($120 total) than $200 in one lump sum. That’s counter-intuitive, so let me explain.

First of all, cash flow matters just as much to a non-profit as it does to a corporation. If a business only saw revenue once or twice a year — say, in the form of $300,000 cheques — it would need to be very careful with expenses, for fear of one of those cheques disappearing.

And so it is with non-profits. A non-profit built on chasing grants and begging for large cheques is inherently fragile. Financial planning that is based on big, irregular revenue sources is bound to fail sooner or later.