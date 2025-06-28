news
today's leftovers
-
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: Donate Less
We have a new donation page. But before you go there, I would like to impress upon you this idea:
We would vastly prefer you donate $10/mo for one year ($120 total) than $200 in one lump sum. That’s counter-intuitive, so let me explain.
First of all, cash flow matters just as much to a non-profit as it does to a corporation. If a business only saw revenue once or twice a year — say, in the form of $300,000 cheques — it would need to be very careful with expenses, for fear of one of those cheques disappearing.
And so it is with non-profits. A non-profit built on chasing grants and begging for large cheques is inherently fragile. Financial planning that is based on big, irregular revenue sources is bound to fail sooner or later.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Transforming HTML With Netlify Edge Functions
I’ve long wanted the ability to create custom collections of icons from my icon gallery.
Today I can browse collections of icons that share pre-defined metadata (e.g. “Show me all icons tagged as blue”) but I can’t create your own arbitrary collections of icons.
-