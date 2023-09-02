GNU40 Event and Amin Bandali on New GNU Releases
FSF Events: GNU40
The GNU System is turning forty. In honor of this event, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is organizing a hackday for families, students, and anyone interested in hacking. Come and celebrate with us with kith and kin!
August GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Seventeen new GNU releases!
Seventeen new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 29, 2023): [...]
The Register:
GNU turns 40: Stallman's baby still not ready for prime time, but hey, there's cake
Happy birthday to GNU. On September 27, there will be events in both the US and Switzerland to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the GNU Project.
That day in 1983, the eternally controversial Richard Stallman announced his project to create a new operating system, recursively named GNU's Not Unix. This year, the Free Software Foundation is celebrating this as the project's anniversary, and there will be two special events – a "hackday" at the FSF HQ in Boston, Massachusetts, and also a celebration and hacker meeting in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.