Ideally, you would want those that benefit from abstractions to pay the virtue of laziness forward — to use their new-found power to themselves labor on the abstractions they make. But a consequence of the broadening of software creation over the past two decades is it includes more and more people who are unlikely to call themselves programmers — and for whom the virtue of laziness would lose its intended meaning.

Worse, the extraordinary productivity allowed by modern abstractions has given rise to an emphasis on a kind of false industriousness. Pejoratively, this was the rise of the brogrammer, with the virtue of ironic laziness and hammock-driven development displaced by hustle porn about crushing code.