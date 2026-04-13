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today's howtos
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It's FOSS ☛ How to Take Screenshots in Linux Mint [Beginner's Tip]
Linux Mint is known for being simple and beginner friendly. It works out of the box with most essential features ready to use, so you don’t have to spend time setting things up. One such basic task is taking screenshots, and Mint makes it very easy even if you are completely new to Linux.
In this beginner's guide, we will look at the built-in screenshot tool in Linux Mint and the keyboard shortcuts you can use right away.
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Vasudev Kamath: Hardening the Unpacakgeable: A systemd-run Sandbox for Third-Party Binaries
Historically, I have been a "distribution-first" user. Sticking to tools packaged within the Debian archives provides a layer of trust; maintainers validate licenses, audit code, and ensure the entire dependency chain is verified. However, the rapid pace of development in the Generative AI space—specifically with new tools like Gemini-CLI—has made this traditional approach difficult to sustain.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Up Samba File Sharing on Ubuntu 26.04
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Vikash Patel ☛ The Critical Rendering Path
TL;DR: The browser is a single-threaded virtual machine that turns raw text into pixels via the Critical Rendering Path (CRP). Performance is managed by optimizing five distinct stages: Network, Parsing, Tree Building, Layout, and Paint.
To master performance, view the browser as a single-threaded virtual machine, not a document viewer.
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Naty S ☛ How to SSH into Raspberry Pi over Ethernet on a Mac
My little Raspberry Pi 4B homelab server has always been headless and accessed via SSH on my Mac. After upgrading the home router to the GL.iNet Flint2 last month, the SSH connection has been super flaky with severe lag.
Wi-Fi packet loss was high with 21.6%, with high jitter (up to 130ms) as seen in a ping test: [...]
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Stéphane Huc ☛ Stéphane HUC :: IT Log :: OpenWRT + Unbound: Using DoT
The purpose is to add unbound to enable the DoT (DNS-over-TCP) protocol, slightly modifying dnsmasq, installed by default: [...]
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FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering Local AI: Deploying Ollama on Ubuntu (Terminal Guide) [Ed: Openwashed BS generator]
I breakdown the 2026 Local Hey Hi (AI) Protocol for Ubuntu. Learn how to deploy Ollama, manage Llama 3 models via terminal, and build a headless Hey Hi (AI) server with zero data leakage.
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peppe8o ☛ Create a Self-Hosted, Generative Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot with Raspberry PI, Streamlit, LangChain, and Ollama
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create your personal Hey Hi (AI) chatbot on Raspberry PI computer boards. This guide will allow you to get a web chatbot working in minutes with a very few commands.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clownflare Tunnel on Fedora 43
Exposing a local service to the internet the traditional way means opening firewall ports, setting up dynamic DNS, and hoping your ISP does not block inbound connections [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RainLoop Webmail on Fedora 43
Self-hosting your webmail gives you full control over your email data, and RainLoop Webmail makes that setup surprisingly straightforward.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Little Snitch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kontact on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you manage email, a calendar, contacts, and task lists across multiple apps on Ubuntu, you already know how fragmented that workflow gets.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SuiteCRM on AlmaLinux 10
If you are running a business and need full control over your customer data, self-hosting a CRM is the right move.
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Make Use Of ☛ I found a Linux command that shows exactly which app is eating my disk I/O in real time
Regardless of my Linux distribution or setup, there comes a point when I start experiencing some slowdown or lag in daily activities. Sometimes, it gets tricky because when I use top, CPU and memory usage look normal.
I recently tried iotop, and in real time, it revealed apps that were reading or writing to my disk, an aspect I typically overlook when faced with performance issues. iotop is now one of my go-to commands for troubleshooting Linux.