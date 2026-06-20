Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 is now generally available. Whether you are planning a new deployment or upgrading from an existing installation, this guide covers what you need to know before you get started. We will include support installation methods, infrastructure requirements, and the upgrade paths available from version 2.6.

New installation of Ansible Automation Platform 2.7

Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 offers flexible installation methods to suit your infrastructure, with support for deployments on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift.