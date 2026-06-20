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Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy MemPalace MCP Server on Red Bait OpenShift AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat selling slop]
Every Hey Hi (AI) agent shares a common problem: when the conversation ends, the context disappears. The agent forgets what it learned, what you prefer, and what you were working on. Traditional retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems try to patch this with vector databases, but they fragment context, pile up token costs, and behave like black boxes when retrievals go wrong.
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Red Hat ☛ Get ready for Ansible Automation Platform 2.7
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 is now generally available. Whether you are planning a new deployment or upgrading from an existing installation, this guide covers what you need to know before you get started. We will include support installation methods, infrastructure requirements, and the upgrade paths available from version 2.6.
New installation of Ansible Automation Platform 2.7
Ansible Automation Platform 2.7 offers flexible installation methods to suit your infrastructure, with support for deployments on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Lightspeed on premise delivers infrastructure intelligence inside your firewall
Red Hat Lightspeed (formerly Red Hat Insights) is a predictive analytics service that provides proactive infrastructure health analysis, vulnerability scanning reporting, and remediation guidance. But for disconnected, air-gapped, or privacy-sensitive and regulated environments, sending host telemetry to an external cloud service is a no-go, and may not even be physically possible.