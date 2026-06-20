Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

NVIDIA has announced JetPack 7.2 for Jetson edge AI platforms, adding new deployment tools for agentic AI workloads, official Yocto Project support, and performance updates for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor systems. The release is aimed at robotics, industrial automation, vision AI, and other edge applications that rely on local AI processing.

Thursday, 11 June marked the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, and this year’s edition is the biggest of all time, with 48 countries competing.

For Justin Lisisa Lobela, 28, arriving at Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement in Uganda four years ago was not part of a plan—it was an act of survival.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.

According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.

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Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 20, 2026



Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

PorteuX 2.7 introduces support for the new NTFS-plus driver, support for more image formats in the Okular image viewer of the KDE Plasma flavor, new global shortcuts in the COSMIC flavor, an unofficial port of the libadwaita theme for GTK3 in the GNOME flavor, and a new native PorteuX cursor theme.

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