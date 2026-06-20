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Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.7 Released with Linux 7.1, KDE Plasma 6.7, and More
Coming almost four months after PorteuX 2.6, the PorteuX 2.7 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series, and features the latest KDE Plasma 6.7, GNOME 50.2, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.4, Cinnamon 6.6.8, COSMIC 1.0.16, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.
PorteuX 2.7 introduces support for the new NTFS-plus driver, support for more image formats in the Okular image viewer of the KDE Plasma flavor, new global shortcuts in the COSMIC flavor, an unofficial port of the libadwaita theme for GTK3 in the GNOME flavor, and a new native PorteuX cursor theme.