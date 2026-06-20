news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2026



Quoting: Linux gamers have dealt with hidden input lag for years, and someone finally figured out why —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

When it comes to gaming, Linux is still a bit behind Windows. Don't get me wrong; it has come a very long way in the space of a decade, turning the OS from a productivity-only distro to a serious competitor in the gaming scene. But there are a handful of problems that prevent people from making the jump.

One of them is with KDE Plasma. On its own, KDE Plasma is a fantastic desktop environment that makes Linux more accessible than it has ever been. But gamers have noticed a strange mouse input delay with KDE Plasma, and nobody was really sure what was causing it. Fortunately, someone performed a deep dive to see what the problem was and ended up finding not one problem, but three.