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Audiocasts/Shows: Hackers In Your House and Hackaday Podcast
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The Cyber Show ☛ Hackers In Your House
Undocumented features or back door? Helpful tool for service assistance, or secret data gold-mine for a foreign threat actor? Listen to Ken and then you decide.
Ken Munro loves getting IoT (Internet of things) devices on his bench, hooking up logic analysers and JTAG, probing firmware, and peering through a high-power microsope at the chips and sensors. If there's a nasty security hole in it, Ken and his team will find it, in everything from kids dolls, to "smart" televisions and sex-toys.
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 374: Flippin’ Phones, Sexy Spraysers, And Frikkin’ Lasers
In Hackaday news, we still have a Frikkin’ Lasers Challenge going on, and now you can even enter your project into it! Join the ranks, won’t you?