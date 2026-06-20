Audiocasts/Shows: Hackers In Your House and Hackaday Podcast

Undocumented features or back door? Helpful tool for service assistance, or secret data gold-mine for a foreign threat actor? Listen to Ken and then you decide.

Ken Munro loves getting IoT (Internet of things) devices on his bench, hooking up logic analysers and JTAG, probing firmware, and peering through a high-power microsope at the chips and sensors. If there's a nasty security hole in it, Ken and his team will find it, in everything from kids dolls, to "smart" televisions and sex-toys.