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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2026



Quoting: I tested 9 Arch-based Linux distros, here's how I rank them —

Want to try an Arch-based distro but don’t know where to start? Or maybe you’ve already been distro-hopping and still haven’t found the perfect fit? Here’s my personal ranking of the nine Arch-based distros I think are worth your time—based on real-world testing and my own preferences.

Arch Linux has earned the love of power users for its cutting-edge updates and minimal base, letting you build a personalized operating system from the ground up. Most Arch-based distros either preserve that minimalism while reducing complexity, or they go all-in on power, performance, and extra features. After testing many options, these nine stood out—and here’s how I’d rank them according to my needs and workflow.