news
WordPress Woes and Raves
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Security Week ☛ 15,000 WordPress Websites Cleaned Up in SocGholish Botnet Takedown
Law enforcement and private partners took down 106 SocGholish C&C servers and domains as part of Operation Endgame.
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Mike Rockwell ☛ WordPress 7.0
I’ve always kept my WordPress install quite small — minimizing the number of plugins I need. So WordPress has always felt fast enough for me. But the dashboard updates included in WordPress 7.0 has everything feeling even snappier.
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MWL ☛ Patronage Headaches
I built my own Patronage system on WordPress. It’s still using commercial software, but it’s more independent than my Patreon and I have the source code in case of chicanery. WordPress paused several Patronizer accounts in April. People haven’t been billed, or notified of their benefits.
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WordPress ☛ Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship Opens for WordCamp US 2026
Applications are now open for the 2026 Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship, which supports one active WordPress contributor who identifies as a woman and has not previously attended WordCamp US.