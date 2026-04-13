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How to Install Linux Kernel 7.0 on Ubuntu 25.10
Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.
But if you plan on upgrading to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS later this month, you should not install Linux kernel 7.0. Either way, installing Linux 7.0 is a safe process since the kernel is built by the Ubuntu Kernel Team and tested on the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release. This tutorial was only tested on Ubuntu 25.10.