news
Standards/Consortia: Vendor Lock-In, Matter, and More
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Unicorn Media ☛ Vendor Lock-In: It’s Not the App, It’s the Format
The app is easy to replace. The hard part is the years of documents trapped in one company’s format -- especially after that company ceases to exist.
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CNX Software ☛ Matter 1.6 specification adds NFC-based commissioning, thermostat suggestions, various core enhancements
Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has recently released the Matter 1.6 specification with new features such as NFC-based commissioning, Thermostat Suggestions for smarter climate control, and a range of core enhancements designed to improve device communication, safety devices visibility, and ecosystem security.
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Document Foundation ☛ The Document Foundation: the name that pointed at the right thing, 16 years before
When The Document Foundation was announced sixteen years ago, some people found the name a little flat. It didn’t sparkle.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Wait, we now have an 8-track player!?
I’ve been getting into FLAC this year, on account of having some minor ear surgery in Vietnam and realising I could now perceive a difference! It’s been a joy rediscovering old favourites, and listening to new music in higher fidelity than I could appreciate before. Not to put too fine a point on it, but there are entire instruments and detail in songs I heard growing up I didn’t even realise existed (yes, this has as much to do with the mastering process and other attributes, not just the fidelity of the audio format, but I digress).