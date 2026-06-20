Standards/Consortia: Vendor Lock-In, Matter, and More

I’ve been getting into FLAC this year, on account of having some minor ear surgery in Vietnam and realising I could now perceive a difference! It’s been a joy rediscovering old favourites, and listening to new music in higher fidelity than I could appreciate before. Not to put too fine a point on it, but there are entire instruments and detail in songs I heard growing up I didn’t even realise existed (yes, this has as much to do with the mastering process and other attributes, not just the fidelity of the audio format, but I digress).