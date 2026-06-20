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Graphics/Games: Godot Engine release; Godot 4.7 finally brings HDR support
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot 4.7, Lights, Camera, Action! – Godot Engine
This brings us to Godot 4.7. With 3 years under its belt, the 4.7 Director’s Cut offers colors of never-before-reached intensity. HDR output radiates bold and brilliant new hues, allowing your projects to shine like never before. Inject some juice to your UI without breaking a sweat using the new Control offset transforms. Find the plugin that will help push your game even further with the new Asset Store, bask in the ease of creation with standalone Android exporting and publishing, and helm a bevy of new features to eliminate any remaining friction between you and your vision.
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XDA ☛ Godot 4.7 finally brings HDR support to Windows, macOS, and Linux
Regardless of whether you love playing or making indie games, there's a very good chance you've come across Godot before. It's an open-source game engine that allows anyone to download, build, publish, and play at no additional cost. However, as you might imagine, it doesn't quite have all the flashy features of something like Unreal Engine.
Despite that, Godot can still punch above its weight, and there's no better proof than its new version, 4.7. This release brings HDR lighting into the mix, and while it won't magically make every game look better the second you install it, it's still a powerful lighting tool that's now firmly in the hands of the indie game dev community.