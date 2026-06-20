Graphics/Games: Godot Engine release; Godot 4.7 finally brings HDR support

Regardless of whether you love playing or making indie games, there's a very good chance you've come across Godot before. It's an open-source game engine that allows anyone to download, build, publish, and play at no additional cost. However, as you might imagine, it doesn't quite have all the flashy features of something like Unreal Engine.

Despite that, Godot can still punch above its weight, and there's no better proof than its new version, 4.7. This release brings HDR lighting into the mix, and while it won't magically make every game look better the second you install it, it's still a powerful lighting tool that's now firmly in the hands of the indie game dev community.