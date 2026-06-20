When I moved my blog, I based the new one off of the eleventy-base-blog starter kit. At some point I noticed there was a fade effect when I’d click around my site. It was subtle enought that I ignored it for a bit, thinking perhaps it was built into Safari and had just been there all along.

But eventually I realized it must be “something” and did some searching. Turns out it was these three lines of code in the starter kit’s CSS, which invoke the View Transition API: [...]