news
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ Improved dvd movie navigation in mpv
I posted in the forum that intend to throw out SMPlayer and only keep mpv and DVDplay. The only reservation I had with mpv is that is doesn't properly recognise the segments of the dvd and immediately plays the main feature, skipping the introductory section.
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Home Assistant OS (HAOS) 18.0
Home Assistant OS, or HAOS for short, has been upgraded to version 18.0. HAOS is an independently-developed, Linux-based operating system optimised to run Home Assistant, an open-source home automation tool. It is available for several popular platforms, including Raspberry Pi and ODROID, as well as generic x86_64 and AArch64 systems. [...]
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BSD
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Vermaden ☛ The freebsd-update(8) Screensaver
So … as a kinda Easter Egg I prepared something special for 33rd FreeBSD Anniversary (Max Verstappen number for many years BTW) … a terminal screensaver that mimics the freebsd-update(8) tool 🙂
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from June 12 to 18.
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Slackware Family
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Fixing the cgit configuration of git.slackware.nl
In an earlier article here on the blog, I documented how I have setup cgit to create a browseable web interface to my git repositories, most notably git.liveslak.org and git.slackware.nl. That configuration has worked just fine for years, and you could clone a branch of a repository using the “https://” git URI and that works.
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