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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2026



Quoting: KibaOS - minimalist and lightweight desktop Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

KibaOS is a modern desktop operating system built on Arch Linux that aims to provide a polished, ready-to-use environment with a curated application set and graphical installation.

It uses the Budgie desktop on Wayland, includes common desktop tools out of the box, and follows Arch’s rolling release model for continuous software updates.

This is free and open source software.