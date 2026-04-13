news
Linux Kernel Plays Ball With Slop After Slop Pushers Pay Millions to 'Linux' Foundation
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux 7.0 enables three new AI-specific keys for keyboards, an apparent expansion beyond the Copilot key — Surveillance Giant Google authors both the HID spec and the kernel patch
The Linux 7.0 kernel has merged support for three new keycodes intended for a coming wave of laptops with dedicated Hey Hi (AI) agent keys.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux lays down the law on AI-generated code, says yes to Copilot, no to AI slop, and humans take the fall for mistakes — after months of fierce debate, Torvalds and maintainers come to an agreement
The open-source community's long-simmering identity crisis over artificial intelligence [sic] just got a much-needed dose of pragmatism. This week, the Linux kernel project finally established a formal, project-wide policy explicitly allowing AI-assisted code contributions provided that developers follow strict new disclosure rules. The new guidelines mandate that AI agents cannot use the legally binding "Signed-off-by" tag, requiring instead a new "Assisted-by" tag for transparency. Ultimately, the policy legally anchors every single line of AI-generated code and any resulting bugs or security flaws firmly onto the shoulders of the human submitting it.
-
XDA ☛ The Linux kernel now allows AI-written code, but you're on the hook for it [Ed: Slop is not "AI"]
Well, it turns out that the world of Linux has finally agreed upon where AI code fits within kernel development. Turns out it's totally fine to submit AI-generated code to the kernel; however, if something goes wrong, it's on your head. No pointing the finger at Claude Code this time.