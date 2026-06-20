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Canonical Peddling Slop, FunOS 26.04 LTS Clones Ubuntu Without Some Antifeatures
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It's FOSS ☛ Canonical's New Hey Hi (AI) Tool Wants You to Talk to Ubuntu Instead of Type [Ed: 1990s tech, never caught on for very good reason]
Myna runs entirely on local hardware and is set to debut with Ubuntu 26.10.
In April, Jon Seager of Canonical laid out the company's plan for handling AI in Ubuntu. The framework split things into two groups, implicit AI that quietly improves what you already use and explicit AI that are features you'd actually summon on purpose.
Back then, Jon gave speech-to-text and text-to-speech as one of the examples of what an implicit feature could look like. Weeks later, one piece of that puzzle has materialized in the form of Myna.
While the tool is early in the development cycle, it is set to debut with Ubuntu 26.10, due out in October.
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FunOS 26.04 LTS (Build 20260618)
Release Date: June 19, 2026Base: Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) The FunOS Project is pleased to announce the release of FunOS 26.04 LTS (Build 20260618). This Long-Term Support release focuses heavily on automation and quality-of-life improvements to the JWM desktop environment, alongside delivering updated software packages and the latest Firefox ESR across the system.