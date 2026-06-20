Canonical Peddling Slop, FunOS 26.04 LTS Clones Ubuntu Without Some Antifeatures

Myna runs entirely on local hardware and is set to debut with Ubuntu 26.10.

In April, Jon Seager of Canonical laid out the company's plan for handling AI in Ubuntu. The framework split things into two groups, implicit AI that quietly improves what you already use and explicit AI that are features you'd actually summon on purpose.

Back then, Jon gave speech-to-text and text-to-speech as one of the examples of what an implicit feature could look like. Weeks later, one piece of that puzzle has materialized in the form of Myna.

While the tool is early in the development cycle, it is set to debut with Ubuntu 26.10, due out in October.