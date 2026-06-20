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Shelly 2.4 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released with New Features
Shelly 2.4 introduces a major revamp to the CLI version with Zsh completions and a modern, pacman-style shortcode interface to make Shelly’s command line more familiar for those used to pacman or yay, and further improves AppImage support by displaying updates in the UI, fixing desktop entry handling, and enhancing the eventing mechanism.
On top of that, Shelly 2.4 adds doas support as an alternative to the privilege-elevation backend, adds manual language selection in settings, adds a version column to the AUR update view, adds maintainer and last-updated columns to the AUR search output, and improves Flatpak support by fixing upgrades and scrolling issues.