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Games: Ultrapool, Crusader Kings III, 868-BACK, and More
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Ultrapool brings the world of Balatro roguelikes to cue sports | GamingOnLinux
If you like the sound of mixing together cue sports like pool with Balatro's popularized mechanics of challenging rounds - Ultrapool is one for you. Seemingly not part of Steam Next Fest, it does have a sweet demo available that I took for a spin after finding it in the GamingOnLinux inbox recently.
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Crusader Kings III - By God Alone expansion coming September 30 | GamingOnLinux
Crusader Kings III from Paradox Interactive is set to get even bigger, with the By God Alone expansion coming September 30th bringing new ways to play. This is still one of the best reviewed games from Paradox, and one of their most-played (although Hearts of Iron IV seems to hold their crown right now).
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868-BACK is a roguelike game where hacking is cool | GamingOnLinux
868-BACK is a computer-hacking strategy roguelike with a surprising amount of depth to it, and it's one fans of the genre are going to need to check out. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux by the publisher.
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Pilot a powerful warship in the space bullet heaven roguelike Sublight | GamingOnLinux
With a demo available in Steam Next Fest that's incredibly promising, space combat bullet heaven roguelike Sublight hooked me right in. I'm a sucker for spaceships, action and bullet heavens - so this was pretty much made for me.
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These are the most-played demos of Steam Next Fest June 2026 | GamingOnLinux
With Steam Next Fest June 2026 in full-swing, these are currently the most-played demos from the event. So if you're stuck for something to play, perhaps these might tickle your fancy.
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Godot Engine 4.7 is out bringing a new Asset Store, HDR support, Steam Frame support | GamingOnLinux
The Godot team have released Godot Engine 4.7, the latest major update for the free and open source cross-platform game engine and there's lots new.