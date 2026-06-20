news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Manuel Matuzović ☛ Zen, Zed, and Zits - Manuel Matuzovic
Don't worry, this post is not about zits, but something comparably annoying: Zen and Zed. One is a browser and the other an editor. Even writing this, I don't know which is which. Their names and icons are so similar that I keep getting them confused.
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Rlang ☛ EuroBioC2026 conference recap
The European Bioconductor Conference 2026 (EuroBioC2026) took place from June 3-5, 2026, in Turku, Finland. Hosted by the University of Turku and the Finnish Society for Bioinformatics at BioCity, the conference brought together the Bioconductor community to showcase the latest developments in Bioconductor software packages and discuss emerging technologies shaping computational biology. This year’s conference welcomed 147 in-person participants from 23 countries. Across three days, attendees participated in keynote lectures, short and flash talks, workshops, poster sessions, Birds-of-a-Feather discussions, and community events. The conference also marked an important milestone for the project as Bioconductor celebrated its 25th anniversary. The figures below summarise EuroBioC2026 at a glance: 147 attendees from 23 countries, 4 keynote speakers, 25 speakers, 68 posters, 6 workshops, 9 flash talks, and 3 Birds-of-a-Feather sessions.
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Applications
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 blazing-fast Linux terminal apps to replace your graphical apps this weekend (Jun 19-21)
The terminal isn't just for running commands and editing config files. There's a whole category of TUI (terminal user interface) apps out there that can replace the graphical tools you reach for every day—and a lot of them end up being faster and lighter in the process. If you've got some free time this weekend, here are three I'd start with. None of them take long to set up, and will probably replace a few unnecessarily bulky graphical apps you’ve got installed.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Declan Chidlow ☛ Web Browsers on PDAs
From the moment the technology arrived to allow personal digital assistants (PDAs)1 a connection to the internet, people started connecting them to the internet, as is the natural order of things. Initially their connections were just for the most fledgeling of information fetching, but as the ’90s progressed and the World Wide Web became a feature of the digital landscape, PDAs received browsers.
Existent from when technology permitted to when society moved on and the smartphone took reign, browsers on PDAs were some of the first and most popular entries to the mobile web but held out only briefly while the incoming technology got settled.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty