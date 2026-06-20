Servers, Kernel, and More

Despite prior harsh criticism from the company's CEO, Tim Sweeney, it seems as though Epic Games may finally be changing its tone on Linux gaming. According to a recent job posting on the Epic Games site, the game studio is currently looking to hire a security engineer with "deep knowledge of Linux and Windows OS internals." The engineer will work on Epic Online Services, more specifically, Epic is looking for a Senior Game Security Engineer for its anti-cheat systems to work on "not only our titles but a wide variety of games from around the world" and to "champion Linux anti-cheat capabilities for Epic." All of this is to say that Epic Games is looking to expand Linux support for Easy Anti-Cheat, and the job description includes mentions of reverse engineering common cheats and malicious software and working with external game developers on EAC implementations based on data analysis.