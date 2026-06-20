news
Servers, Kernel, and More
-
Server
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Tesco UK supermarket chain removes 40,000 servers from VMware infrastructure — mass exodus continues due to Broadcom's aggressive subscription model
Tesco UK supermarket chain moves 40,000 servers off of VMWare infrastructure — mass exodus continues thanks to Broadcom's pricing shenanigans
-
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
Fortnite on Steam Deck? Epic Games Hires To Expand EAC Support for Linux
Despite prior harsh criticism from the company's CEO, Tim Sweeney, it seems as though Epic Games may finally be changing its tone on Linux gaming. According to a recent job posting on the Epic Games site, the game studio is currently looking to hire a security engineer with "deep knowledge of Linux and Windows OS internals." The engineer will work on Epic Online Services, more specifically, Epic is looking for a Senior Game Security Engineer for its anti-cheat systems to work on "not only our titles but a wide variety of games from around the world" and to "champion Linux anti-cheat capabilities for Epic." All of this is to say that Epic Games is looking to expand Linux support for Easy Anti-Cheat, and the job description includes mentions of reverse engineering common cheats and malicious software and working with external game developers on EAC implementations based on data analysis.
-
-
Linux Graphics Stack
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Flipper Blog ☛ FlipCTL — our GUI framework for embedded Linux systems
Before Flipper Zero, no one really cared about intuitive interfaces of niche devices for geeks. Everyone was building separate hardware and a companion app for user interface. NO ONE WANTS TO CREATE PIXEL-PERFECT INTERFACES for small screens - it's a pain, even for us. But we've become pretty good at it, and we believe we can contribute to the industry by creating a universal graphical interface framework. Since we were doing this for Flipper One anyway, we decided to open it up for others to use in their own projects.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Android Police ☛ Pixel owners report bizarre touchscreen bugs following Android 17 update
The bug has made its way to Google's IssueTracker, and Google reportedly knows about it too. The company replied to a post about the bug with troubleshooting steps.
According to the company, heading to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Pixel Launcher app > Storage & cache > and clearing cache should solve the issue. Users, however, report otherwise.
-
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Always Empty the Cache
A kind cyberchum alerted me to some mobile display issues, initially with my podcast website and then this site. I set to yesterday and with the help of the developer tools in Firefox and Safari, managed to diagnose the problem and find a fix, which involved the new-to-me CSS selector of first-of-type.
-