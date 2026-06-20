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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2026



Quoting: NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode —

NVIDIA is also adding official Yocto Project support for Jetson starting with JetPack 7.2. The Yocto Project is an open-source Linux Foundation project used to build custom Linux distributions for embedded systems. The release provides validated recipes and reference images for Jetson developer kits, along with technical documentation and support through NVIDIA developer forums.

This support builds on the long-running meta-tegra and OE4T community work, which previously provided Yocto support for Jetson platforms. During a June 15 livestream, NVIDIA described the change as a shift from community-only support to direct involvement in the codebase, validation process, and developer support path. The company is now contributing recipes, running CI/CD and software quality validation, and training engineering and support teams to handle Yocto-related Jetson issues.