Some systems live in both worlds depending on how you use them. PostgreSQL in standalone mode is usually shipped: it’s simple to run, predictable, and rarely causes surprises. But under certain conditions, like fighting vacuum performance at scale or running it in HA mode under sustained heavy load, it shifts into operated territory. The difference isn’t in the codebase, but in the demands your use case puts on it.

A quick way to tell which camp your system belongs to is the Bash Script Test: ask how many bash scripts or home-grown tools are required to survive an on-call shift. If the answer includes a collection of automation to clean up data, shuffle it between nodes, or probe the cluster’s health, you’re probably in operated territory. I’ve been there: running hbck and manually moving regions in HBase, shuffling partitions around in Kafka to balance load, or triggering repairs in Ceph after failed scrub errors. Many distributed systems quietly rely on these manual interventions, often run weekly, to stay healthy, and that’s an operational cost you can’t ignore.