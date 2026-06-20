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Best Free and Open Source Software
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Epiq - self-hosted issue tracker
Epiq is a self-hosted issue tracker that keeps project management close to a developer’s normal workflow.
It works from the terminal and also offers a browser interface, with project state stored locally as a Git-backed event log. The application is designed for repo-native issue tracking, offline use, collaboration through Git synchronization, and keyboard-driven navigation.
This is free and open source software.
gnfetch - Linux system information tool
gnfetch is a Linux system information tool written in Rust.
It offers an alternative to neofetch and fastfetch by collecting details about the operating system, kernel, CPU, GPU, memory, disk usage, uptime, installed packages, shell, and desktop environment or window manager, then presenting them in either familiar terminal output or a graphical system card.
This is free and open source software.
Herdr - terminal-based agent multiplexer
Herdr is a terminal-based agent multiplexer designed for managing coding agents and terminal processes in one persistent workspace.
It provides tmux-like panes, tabs, and workspaces, while adding agent-aware status tracking so users can see which agents are blocked, working, done, or idle without leaving their terminal.
This is free and open source software.
reqlog - search, track and stream logs
reqlog is a command-line tool for searching, tracing, and streaming logs across local files, Docker containers, and remote Linux hosts over SSH.
It’s designed for developers and system administrators debugging distributed systems where logs are spread across multiple services or machines. The software can follow request flows using request IDs, trace IDs, correlation IDs, and custom key/value fields without needing a centralized tracing platform.
This is free and open source software.
Discover - find and install applications, games, and tools
Discover helps you find and install applications, games, and tools. You can search or browse by category, and look at screenshots and read reviews to help you pick the perfect app.
With Discover, you can manage software from multiple sources, including your operating system’s software repository, Flatpak repos, the Snap store, or even AppImages from store.kde.org.
Discover is also the replacement for the now unmaintained ‘Apper’ update tool. Discover can update both your core operating system packages and sandboxed apps like Flatpaks, Snaps or AppImages in an automatic way, without having to authenticate as root.
This is free and open source software.
tio - serial device I/O tool
tio is a serial device I/O tool for Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.
It provides a straightforward command-line interface for connecting to serial TTY devices for basic input and output operations, with a focus on the practical needs of embedded developers and hardware hackers rather than classic terminal or modem features. It was originally created as an alternative to screen for serial work alongside terminal multiplexers such as tmux.
This is free and open source software.
Ringboard - clipboard manager
Ringboard is a Linux clipboard manager built around a client-server architecture.
It separates clipboard watching, storage, and browsing into dedicated components, making it suitable for a range of desktop setups instead of tying the software to a single environment or framework.
This is free and open source software.
13 Best Free and Open Source Linux CLI Clipboard Managers
Technology has its limits. No one becomes a master chef just by buying chef-endorsed saucepans, premium ingredients, or a shelf full of coveted recipes. Productivity software is no different. A diary app can help you record your day, but it won’t magically bring order to chaos. A time tracker can measure where the hours go, but only if you remember to start it.
That doesn’t mean we’re sceptical about productivity tools. Far from it. We’ve a real soft spot for small, focused utilities that do one job well. Lean tools that remove friction can make a genuine difference to how you spend your time. Bloated productivity suites often do the opposite, adding complexity, maintenance, and yet another thing to manage.
The applications featured here are firmly in the first camp. They’re small, fast, and efficient tools designed to cut down the time spent hunting for snippets of text.
Linux has a healthy selection of capable clipboard managers, including both graphical and terminal-based tools. This article focuses on the latter: CLI clipboard managers designed for users who prefer working from the terminal. TUI and GUI clipboard managers are covered separately.
Commy - cross-platform serial monitor
Commy is a cross-platform serial monitor for communicating with tty, UART, and COM port devices.
It runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows, and is designed as a small console utility for working directly with serial connections. The project also incorporates a VT220/xterm/ECMA-48 terminal emulator so terminal behaviour is more consistent across different host terminals.
This is free and open source software.