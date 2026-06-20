Best Free and Open Source Software

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From Refugee to Digital Leader: How Justin Is Helping to Connect Rhino Camp

For Justin Lisisa Lobela, 28, arriving at Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement in Uganda four years ago was not part of a plan—it was an act of survival.

The World Cup of Internet Resilience

Thursday, 11 June marked the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world, and this year’s edition is the biggest of all time, with 48 countries competing.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9

Follow our installation instructions.

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility

According to the devs, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 includes all changes from Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9, but in released form. However, there are a few notable changes that are included only in this version, such as better handling of Wi-Fi SSID during OS customisation and improved reliability by removing dependency on the REST Countries API.

Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

The biggest news with the new Raspberry Pi OS release is that the underlying operating system has finally moved from Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, which was introduced about a year ago, before Raspberry Pi OS got upgraded to the Debian 13 “Trixie” series, to the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel.

Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.06 release is powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series by default, but it also offers support for installing the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32 Bit Pirate update adds WiFi Hotspot mode, Pirate Assistant, and Web Flasher

The ESP32 Bus Pirate project has been renamed ESP32 Bit Pirate as part of its continued development as an ESP32-S3-based multi-protocol firmware platform. The open-source project, developed by Geo-tp, turns supported ESP32-S3 boards into debugging and experimentation tools for wired protocols, radio interfaces, scripting, and browser-based interaction.

Solid Sands webinars to address robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, develops tools and services for safety-critical software qualification. The company is preparing two webinars on robotics software infrastructure and C++ library qualification, with the first scheduled for June 24, 2026.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 20, 2026

tracker

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Microsoft Has Put a Microsoft 'Kill Switch' Inside Linux, and Linux Can Save Windows Users

  
Microsoft vs Linux

 
Red Hat's Latest Blog Posts, Including Promotion of Slop Plagiarism and False Marketing With Made-up Numbers

  
redhat.com mostly

 
Arch Linux locks down AUR signups amid wave of malicious commits

  
Arch Linux is a fast, lightweight Linux distribution

 
Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux) on "Commodore"

  
3 stories


  
 


 
I tested 9 Arch-based Linux distros, here's how I rank them

  
Want to try an Arch-based distro but don’t know where to start

 
Linux gamers have dealt with hidden input lag for years, and someone finally figured out why

  
When it comes to gaming, Linux is still a bit behind Windows. Don't get me wrong; it has come a very long way in the space of a decade

 
Running Modern Linux On A 68008

  
Linux developers have been trimming the fluff in recent years

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KibaOS – minimalist and lightweight desktop Linux distribution

  
KibaOS is a modern desktop operating system built on Arch Linux that aims to provide a polished

 
KDE Goals - Call For Submissions

  
In 2015, some members of the KDE community began a conversation about where KDE was heading and how it would get there

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 is Here!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.7, and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive so far

 
NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 adds NemoClaw support, Yocto Project support, and AGX Orin 32GB Super Mode

  
The release includes skills for Jetson Linux customization, memory optimization, and model benchmarking

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.1, Linux 7.0.13, Linux 6.18.36, Linux 6.12.94, Linux 6.6.143, Linux 6.1.176, Linux 5.15.210, and Linux 5.10.259

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.1 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
pgAdmin 4 v9.16 and pgfmt 2.1 Released

  
postgres releases

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux related picks

 
Hardware/Modding: Qualcomm Linux 2.0, Arduino, Pimoroni, and More

  
mostly hacker-friendly

 
GNOME: Michael Calabrese on Pitivi and Sam Thursfield's Report

  
GNOME picks

 
Games: Epic's Lore, Godot 4.7, and DRM

  
gaming picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Faking Openness, Openwashing Initiative, Linux Foundation Misuses Linux Brand to Promote Slop Again

  
Openwashing leftovers

 
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Security centric news

 
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kernel related picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
New Debian-based Release: Tails 7.9

  
Update Tor Browser to 15.0.16

 
Enthusiasts' Open Hardware Projects and Robotics

  
hardware leftovers

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.10 Plans, FunOS 24.04.4 LTS, and Golioth PouchPouch

  
releases and more

 
BSD: New Episodes of BSD Now and FreeBSD Stuff

  
BSD leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
EasyOS Development on JWM wallpaper and  BaCon compiler in devx

  
Latest from BK

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 Improves Wi-Fi SSID Handling and Accessibility

  
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.10 flashing tool for Raspberry Pi devices is now available for download with improved Wi-Fi SSID handling, reliability and accessibility improvements, and bug fixes.

 
The Software Freedom Conservancy (GAFAM front) jumps the shark, entertains slop hype

  
as usual

 
Games: Steam Controller, EMPULSE, Sludgineers, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

  
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18 is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new default touchscreen associations, new icons, updated Labwc Wayland compositor, and more.

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's sideloading changes are getting closer as Google shares new timeline

 
I left tiling window managers for KDE, and my Linux desktop finally feels complete

  
There’s just something about a complete desktop experience. Tiling window managers can be great and really light on system resources

 
This Linux distro wants to keep running software 1,000 years from now

  
Well, one Linux distro aims to make the process a lot easier for people in the third millennium by giving them one instruction

 
Help… My browser cannot connect to Mageia’s website

  
A user reported getting a message saying that the part of mageia.org he wanted to visit was unreachable

 
Sparky 2026.06

  
There are new SparkyLinux 2026.06

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Microsoft Storm Ahead (Mass Layoffs July 2026) [original]

  
statCounter says Windows is at an all-time low ahead of next month massive Microsoft layoffs

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2026.06 Rolling Brings Linux Kernel 7.1 Support

  
SparkyLinux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download based on Debian 14 “Forky” and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, but also offering support for installing the latest Linux 7.1 kernel series.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Standards Leftovers

  
Consortia related

 
FSF / Software Freedom / GNU Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Linux Kernel 7.1 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Linux kernel 7.1 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
BSD, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
OS news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, Holes, Tor Browser

  
WWW leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android feature has saved me from countless headaches, but it's not enabled by default

 
Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More Hardware

  
Hardware picks

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 has way more useful features than I expected - and you'll likely get it soon

  
The latest release of one of the finest desktop environments on the market is here

 
KDE: Ocean, Qt Contributors Summit, and Amarok 3.3.3

  
KDE leftovers

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Fedora elections too

 
Barry Kauler on CUPS, Chromium, and More in EasyOS

  
EasyOS updates

 
Applications: Audacity 4.0, FairScan 2.0, and More

  
Application news

 
ScummVM Milestone and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds

  
some gaming news

 
today's howtos

  
dominated by two domains

 
5 things that are surprisingly easier on Linux than Windows

  
Windows is the de facto desktop OS for most people

 
These 4 alien Linux concepts confused me when I switched from Windows

  
Switching from Windows to Linux isn’t like switching from one app to another

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC5 available!

  
please help testing

 
Ubuntu flavours now need a beta release to ship

  
Ubuntu has announced an ‘important policy update’, making beta releases mandatory for all Ubuntu flavours, no exceptions

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
In this series, I’ll explore the machine in detail from a Linux perspective

 
Web-Based Remote Installation for Fedora Linux: Here’s What We’re Building

  
If you’ve ever needed to install Fedora Linux on a headless server, a Raspberry Pi, or any machine without a monitor attached

 
Games: Unreal Engine 6, Apidya' Special, and More

  
half a dozen picks from GamingOnLinux

 
VirtualBox 7.2.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.1

  
VirtualBox 7.2.10 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with initial support for Linux kernel 7.1, extra fixes for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8 kernel, and other changes.

 
PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

  
PipeWire 1.6.7 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with fixes for various issues and regressions for the ALSA sound stack, scheduler, the RT portal, and more.

 
Android Leftovers

  
I skipped buying an expensive smart camera by repurposing an old Android device

 
The 5 Linux distros you should never run on an old PC

  
"Just install Linux" is popular advice when someone needs to squeeze a little bit more life out of an old PC

 
Every time I crawl back to Windows, EndeavourOS pulls me home to Linux

  
I dual-boot Windows and Linux (via EndeavourOS) on my gaming laptop

 
6 distros that prove Linux is the future of desktop PCs

  
An age-old rhetorical question has plagued everyone’s favorite open-source operating system from the very beginning

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google issues quick fix for broken Android Auto phone calls

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
System76 boss reckons he can liberate the entire PC stack... just give him another 15 years

  
Bootstrapped Linux box-botherer flogs new Thelio kit, talks up COSMIC, and politely declines to bolt AI onto everything

 
CookieOS – Linux distribution based on Debian

  
CookieOS is an operating system aimed at users moving away from proprietary platforms

 
Almost Seven Pandemic Years [original]

  
It'll soon be 7 years since the big changes began

 
Windows 11 25H2 - I'm so happy to not be using this

  
I couldn't truly have these guarantees with Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Kernel, File Systems, and Trusted Publishing

  
5 articles outside paywall today

 
AI agent runs amok in Fedora and elsewhere

  
the motive behind the agent's actions is still a mystery