Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.

Coming more than three years after Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS release is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel by default, and features the MATE 1.26.2 desktop environment.

While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 13, 2026



This week brought us the Linux 7.0 kernel, APT 3.2 package manager for Debian with rollback/history support, GNU nano 9.0, Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, as well as new releases of GParted Live, Flatpak, PipeWire, Calibre, GStreamer, PeaZip, OpenSSL, OpenShot, Raspberry Pi Imager, and KDE Frameworks.

On top of that, I take a look at Shelly, a modern graphical package manager for Arch Linux. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 12th, 2026.

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