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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 12th, 2026
This week brought us the Linux 7.0 kernel, APT 3.2 package manager for Debian with rollback/history support, GNU nano 9.0, Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, as well as new releases of GParted Live, Flatpak, PipeWire, Calibre, GStreamer, PeaZip, OpenSSL, OpenShot, Raspberry Pi Imager, and KDE Frameworks.
On top of that, I take a look at Shelly, a modern graphical package manager for Arch Linux. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 12th, 2026.