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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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The Energy Crisis Will Likely Carry on and Kill the Slop Industry
To the slop charlatans, "this is the end, my friend..."
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 44 Out of 200: Garrett and Graveley 'Copypasta' Sunday (Copy-Paste, Add One Word, Change 'T' to 't')
recycling text
New
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Links 12/04/2026: Climate, Conflict, and Change in Hungaristan
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 12/04/2026: Passports, Science, and Lateral Thinking with Withered Technology
Links for the day
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EPO on Strike This Past Friday (All Major Sites), Massive Strike Continues Tomorrow
strikes have trebled, not trembled, compared to last month (in Munich)
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Links 12/04/2026: SLAPPs Against Thai Journalists Who Expose High-Level Corruption, Maharlika (Philippines/Marcos) Threatens to Lawyer Up Against GAFAM to Demand Censorship of Critics
Links for the day
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Racism and IBM
at IBM and Red Hat people who are hard-working and proficient are now being fired based on their ethnicity and nationality (or either)
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When Cruelty is the Point (American SLAPPs in London, the United Kingdom, Europe)
Consider the following
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Resistance to SLAPPs in the UK: Coalition Growing
thankfully awareness of SLAPPs in the UK is improving
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Links 12/04/2026: Mass Rebellion Against Slop, UK Crackdown on Nudification by Slop
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 12/04/2026: "Objective Truth" and Flutter
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 11, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, April 11, 2026
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Red Hat: We Kill People, But Please Obey the CoC or We'll Banish You
From Red Hat's own site
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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