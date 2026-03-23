news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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EPO Strike a Week From Now, After That Strikes Can Become Permanent
A week from tomorrow there will be another strike
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Your Site Should Implement Its Own Search (Before It's Too Late)
GAFAM was never trustworthy
New
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Streisand Effect and Justice
This weekend this site has served over 8 million Web requests
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Gemini Links 22/03/2026: "Woman of Tomorrow" and "First Steps in Geminispace"
Links for the day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 19 Out of 200: They Were Ill-prepared for Tough Questions in Cross-Examination
Very ill-prepared for the deteriorating situation caused by their clients' past behaviour towards many people, including high-profile figures who offered to testify
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The Media Sold Out to Slop Bros
If you wish for the hype to stop, then stop participating in it
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The Only Non-IBM Staff in Fedora Council/Leadership Attacks Booting Freedom (Just Like the Master Wants)
Last week IBM laid off almost 1,000 people in Confluent and the media didn't write anything about it, so don't expect anyone in what's left of the media to comment on Fedora's demise and silent layoffs at Red Hat
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Just Like a Founder of XBox Said, Microsoft XBox is Collapsing, Management Continue to Jump Ship
Nowadays Microsoft tries to promote this idea that Windows is XBox and XBox is Windows
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Links 22/03/2026: Slop Triggers Emergency at Meta, Energy Prices Rise Sharply
Links for the day
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Links 22/03/2026: Microsoft 'Open' 'AI' in Legal Trouble (Plagiarism, Distortion, Misrepresentation); Facebook/Meta Kills Off "Horizon Worlds"
Links for the day
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Racism Dressed Up as "Choice"
Racism is rampant at IBM
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Probably an All-Time Record
Our investment in our own SSG is paying off
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Gemini Links 22/03/2026: LLM Slop Attacks USENET, Announcing Pig (New Game in Gemini Protocol)
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 21, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, March 21, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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