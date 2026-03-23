news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 22nd, 2026
This week, we got a major release of the GNOME desktop environment, lots of software releases including FFmpeg 8.1, Blender 5.1, KiCad 10.0, OpenShot 3.5, PipeWire 1.6.2, and KDE Plasma 6.6.3, as well as a few distro releases including antiX 26, SparkyLinux 2026.03, Fedora Asahi Remix 43, and Emmabuntüs DE 6 1.01.
On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux-powered computers from TUXEDO Computers and System76. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for March 22nd, 2026.