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Programming Leftovers
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Evan Hahn ☛ All tests pass: a short story
One night, I wrote a simple tool to pick a random programming language. After shuffling a few times, I landed on Arturo. I decided to try it for fun.
What’s Arturo?
Best I understand, Arturo is a stack-based programming language.
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Evan Hahn ☛ Little web app to pick a random programming language
I wrote a web app to choose a random programming language.
It’s very simple; I hestitate to even call it an “app”!
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Nolan Lawson ☛ The diminished art of coding
Programming is an art. It’s less like fine art or music and closer to architecture or carpentry – combining form and function – but it is an art.
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peppe8o ☛ Using Pascal Programming Language With Raspberry PI
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use Pascal on Raspberry PI computer boards. I’ll also show you how to setup a simple and useful terminal IDE to control and analyse your Pascal code.
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Perl / Raku
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Rui Carmo ☛ Objective-C
Most of my ancient Objective-C resources are deprecated now (a few were from the NeXT era, which should give you some idea), so I decided to start afresh: [...]
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Nicolas Fränkel ☛ The Software Architect Elevator
I don’t think it’s necessary to introduce Gregor Hohpe. I’m a big fan, having read Enterprise Integration Patterns, and I’ve recommended the book ever since. When I spoke at the Software Architecture Gathering in 2024, I was fortunate enough to meet him and purchase this book. I’m the happy owner of a signed copy. Modern architects don’t try to be the smartest people in the room–they make everyone else smarter.
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Kenneth Reitz ☛ The Maintainer Is the Interface
For the person who has never contributed to your project before, the first real interface is none of those things. It's you. An issue response. A PR review. A one-line comment on a first contribution.
The maintainer is the interface. And unlike an API, this interface speaks back. It has moods. It has bad days. It can make you feel like you don't belong.
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Geshan ☛ Choosing the best git branching strategy for continuous delivery in your team
With AI doing some or most of the code writing (ahm! generation, if I may), being strong in the basics becomes even more crucial. If you have the word "engineer" in your job title, then knowing tools like Git and Docker has become inevitable. In this post, you will learn about the three main Git branching strategies and which one your team should choose for continuous delivery. This post will also cover real-life experiences and recommend a Git branching strategy that has proven more effective for the teams I've been a part of. Let’s get started!
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Evan Hahn ☛ All tests pass: a short story
Best I understand, Arturo is a stack-based programming language. It’s primarily maintained by Yanis Zafirópulos. They published a vision of the language in 2020. Here’s the stated goal from that post: [...]
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Chloé Vulquin ☛ The Unix Philosophy
At this stage, we now come to the "Unix Philosophy" as it is quoted, except only the first part is quoted when discussing it:
• Write programs that do one thing and do it well.
• Write programs to work together.
• Write programs that handle text streams, because that is a universal interface.
What I'm going to try and demonstrate is that the first two are meaningless outside of this context.
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Balthazar Rouberol ☛ I somehow wrote my own build system
I've grown tired of using make over the years. Because I'm pretty good at making bad decisions, I've obviously decided to write my own build system to replace it.
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Python
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Reuven Lerner ☛ Do you teach Python? Then check out course-setup
I’ve been teaching Python and Pandas for many years. And while I started my teaching career like many other instructors, with slides, I quickly discovered that it was better for my students — and for me! — to replace them with live coding.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Vincent Bernat ☛ Calculate “1/(40rods/hogshead) → L/100km” from your Zsh prompt
I often need a quick calculation or a unit conversion. Rather than reaching for a separate tool, a few lines of Zsh configuration turn = into a calculator. Typing = 660km / (2/3)c * 2 -> ms gives me 6.60457 ms without leaving my terminal, thanks to the Zsh line editor.
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Rust
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Niko Matsakis: Maximally minimal view types, a follow-up
A short post to catalog two interesting suggestions that came in from my previous post, and some other related musings.
Syntax with
.
It was suggested to me via email that we could use
.to eliminate the syntax ambiguity: [...]
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