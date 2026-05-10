news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Mobile Platforms
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 344: Copy Fail & Dirty Frag, Bazzite 44, CachyOS, Arch GNU/Linux & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got a new release from Bazzite 44 based on the new Fedora 44. Then we’ve got some Arch GNU/Linux related releases with a new CachyOS and a new ISO from Arch itself.
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Applications
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Linux Links ☛ igzip – command-line compression and decompression utility
igzip is a command-line compression and decompression utility from Intel's ISA-L project.
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Instructionals/Technical
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WINE or Emulation
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FEX ☛ FEX 2605 Tagged
We can’t keep getting away with it. An emulator optimizing and fixing bugs in its JIT? Unheard of. This month we have various improvements littered around. We optimized some more x87 instructions in our reduced precision path again; This time hitting ATAN, FYL2X, FSCALE, and F2XM1, the typical 2x-4x improvement on these instructions depending. We’re starting to run out of x87 instructions to optimize at this point and 32-bit games can only run so fast!
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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KDE e.V. is looking for a software engineer
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking to hire a software engineer to help improve the software stack that KDE software relies on. Please see the call for proposals for more details about this contract opportunity. We are looking forward to your application.
The full call for proposals has more details.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD PKGBASE Minor Upgrades
The PKGBASE way of things on FreeBSD is still not fully mature (and officially marked as experimental). I tried to cover all PKGBASE things in the Brave New PKGBASE World article but I need to add one another thing.
One of the things freebsd-update(8) did was upgrades between minor releases – like from 15.0 to 15.1 … but it seems that this part was not covered by PKGBASE team as Colin just notified me.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Hackaday ☛ Running Your Own 3G Network
The lowest layer of the stack is an SDR for the actual radio communications. It’s been tested with the USRP B200 and B210, the LimeSDR Mini 2, and the BladeRF Micro 2.0. The code might work with certain other SDRs using the SoapySDR abstraction layer. The SDR is controlled by the base station (BTS) software, which, in turn, is controlled by the base station controller (BSC) over an Abis link. The BSC manages channels and mobile device associations, and exchanges frames with the mobile switching center (MSC), which handles message switching.
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Seth Michael Larson ☛ Using Epilogue Retrace app with iPhone 13 Pro and Ubuntu
When Epilogue announced the Retrace app for iOS and Android I was over the moon excited. In theory this meant I could archive ROMs from the GB Operator directly to my iPhone where I play the games with the Delta emulator. This meant I wouldn't need to ferry ROMs between the GB Operator to my laptop to my phone. Unfortunately I ran into two hurdles with my plan, if you were able to get Retrace to work with a pre-USB-C iPhone let me know.
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Nick ☛ GSM SuperCell
Generally in GSM land, a “TRX” is a cell or a sector – but it doesn’t need to be. Later in GSM features like antenna diversity allow the same signal to be broadcast out multiple ports and received on multiple ports, and these to even work together.
Knowing this is possible, what if you run a single TRX across multiple cells / sectors / sites?
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