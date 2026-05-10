news
New Releases of Distributions and Operating Systems: Sculpt OS, Grml, Commodore OS, and Linux Lite
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Genode ☛ Sculpt OS release 26.04
Version 26.04 of the Genode-based general-purpose OS lays all building blocks of the operating system into the hands of the user, including all formerly hard-wired components. It invites the user to explore, customize, and restructure the system architecture on the fly. Right after booting the new version, one is presented with all the running components ready to be (literally) touched, controlled, and extended.
Below the surface of the administrative user interface, a major paradigm shift awaits the user when risking a look under the hood. The system no longer processes configuration data as mere input to its internal data model but it exposes the data model directly to the user. Thereby Sculpt OS not only lays the entire construction plan of the system into your hands for inspection but the construction plan is live! Any change takes immediate effect and the wiring between all components can be changed at will on the fly. This gives a unique blend of interactivity with the comforts of a declarative way of life.
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Grml - new stable release 2026.04 available
We are proud to announce our new stable release 🚢 version 2026.04, code-named ‘CashFloh’!
Grml is a bootable live system (Live CD) based on Debian. Grml 2026.04 brings you fresh software packages from Debian testing/forky, switches from ISOLINUX to GRUB2 for BIOS boot, enhanced hardware support and addresses known bugs from previous releases.
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Commodore OS 3.1 released on April 28th, 2026
Greetings Commodore fans,
I am pleased to announce the official release of Commodore OS 3.1 today, which is available as an installable ISO, now reduced to a much more manageable size of approximately 9.2 GB. This is a significant reduction from the 37 GB Commodore OS 3.0 ISO. To achieve this, some content had to be removed, but we believe we have retained the essential Commodore flavored experience while adding new features that make this distribution even more distinctive.
The Linux games, retro system content, including demos, games, MODs and SIDs, non Commodore emulators, and a number of more specialised applications have been removed from the ISO. Many of these will become available again through the new custom application installer in the coming months.
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Linux Lite 8.0 RC2 has been released
See below for more details. This announcement lists all changes from Series 7.x
A full write-up with images will be in the Final Forum announcement on 1st June.
Linux Lite 8.0 Final will be released on 1st June, 2026.