New Releases of Distributions and Operating Systems: Sculpt OS, Grml, Commodore OS, and Linux Lite

Version 26.04 of the Genode-based general-purpose OS lays all building blocks of the operating system into the hands of the user, including all formerly hard-wired components. It invites the user to explore, customize, and restructure the system architecture on the fly. Right after booting the new version, one is presented with all the running components ready to be (literally) touched, controlled, and extended.

Below the surface of the administrative user interface, a major paradigm shift awaits the user when risking a look under the hood. The system no longer processes configuration data as mere input to its internal data model but it exposes the data model directly to the user. Thereby Sculpt OS not only lays the entire construction plan of the system into your hands for inspection but the construction plan is live! Any change takes immediate effect and the wiring between all components can be changed at will on the fly. This gives a unique blend of interactivity with the comforts of a declarative way of life.