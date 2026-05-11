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Tux Machines' Upcoming Community Events and Web Autonomy
It has been a while since we last shared a personal update regarding the birds and the garden. Last month we urged people to keep feeding the birds after May the first (in spite of advice from our government - some knowledgeable people dispute it and explain the reasons).
It seems possible that Bot ("Bottle") is now pregnant and she is normally joined by Sleepy (almost every day). They sit next to me (the other side of the door) while I curate links and write articles. Since it has gotten warm or at least mild it is sometimes possible to keep the door open. It has meanwhile been revealed (not by us) that we secured legal representation to protect our community. 30 days from now we'll have our anniversary party up north in Seaham. There's a lot to be celebrated.
News regarding GNU/Linux seems superfluous in spite of some former "linux" sites (with "linux" in their domain name) becoming slopfarms. We don't lack "enough" stories to add, we just need to more craftily curate and cluster them (for easier consumption and less repetition).
Many thanks to all who are involved in running the site. One of us recently helped tackle cyber-attacks that slowed down the site, even resulting in some timeouts (for some)).
This past Saturday's datacentre work completely ended yesterday morning. It was done successfully.
Without a CDN like Clownflare, which is collapsing (both the company and its shares) we are managing to serve pages very fast:
Watch out, Clownflare users. It might start charging Clownflared used [sic] a lot of money some time soon (or bring age-gating to their hostages). Shareholders run out of patience.
CDNs lack a business model except borrowing lots of money. To add some gullible users, who lack an understanding or healthy grasp of vendor lockin. █
Image source: The dove and the raven