Tux Machines' Upcoming Community Events and Web Autonomy

CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

SpacemiT’s Key Stone K3 is a high-performance RISC-V SoC designed for AI and edge computing applications. The processor combines eight X100 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores, along with multimedia, networking, and high-speed I/O support targeting edge and embedded AI workloads.

Sipeed has opened pre-orders for the SpacemiT K3 CoM260 Developer Kit and K3 Pico-ITX, two RISC-V AI computing platforms based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. The systems combine eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI performance for edge AI and embedded workloads.

Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

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Tux Machines' Upcoming Community Events and Web Autonomy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 11, 2026,

updated May 11, 2026



It has been a while since we last shared a personal update regarding the birds and the garden. Last month we urged people to keep feeding the birds after May the first (in spite of advice from our government - some knowledgeable people dispute it and explain the reasons).

It seems possible that Bot ("Bottle") is now pregnant and she is normally joined by Sleepy (almost every day). They sit next to me (the other side of the door) while I curate links and write articles. Since it has gotten warm or at least mild it is sometimes possible to keep the door open. It has meanwhile been revealed (not by us) that we secured legal representation to protect our community. 30 days from now we'll have our anniversary party up north in Seaham. There's a lot to be celebrated.

News regarding GNU/Linux seems superfluous in spite of some former "linux" sites (with "linux" in their domain name) becoming slopfarms. We don't lack "enough" stories to add, we just need to more craftily curate and cluster them (for easier consumption and less repetition).

Many thanks to all who are involved in running the site. One of us recently helped tackle cyber-attacks that slowed down the site, even resulting in some timeouts (for some)).

This past Saturday's datacentre work completely ended yesterday morning. It was done successfully.

Without a CDN like Clownflare, which is collapsing (both the company and its shares) we are managing to serve pages very fast:

Watch out, Clownflare users. It might start charging Clownflared used [sic] a lot of money some time soon (or bring age-gating to their hostages). Shareholders run out of patience.

CDNs lack a business model except borrowing lots of money. To add some gullible users, who lack an understanding or healthy grasp of vendor lockin. █

Image source: The dove and the raven