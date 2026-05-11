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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2026



Quoting: SpacemiT K3 integrates 8-core RISC-V CPU cluster and 60 TOPS AI engine —

Software support for the platform also appears to be progressing upstream. According to Banana Pi Open Source Hardware on social media, key K3 SoC enablement patches have already been merged for Linux 7.0 mainline, with device tree sources available under arch/riscv/boot/dts/spacemit/ in the upstream Linux kernel repository.

The tree currently includes k3.dtsi, k3-pinctrl.dtsi, and k3-pico-itx.dts files associated with the platform.