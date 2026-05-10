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Gentoo Linux has always been a bit of a fascinating distro
Quoting: I switched to Gentoo Linux and now I get why it's worth the headache —
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Gentoo Linux has always been a bit of a fascinating distro. With an initial release in March 2002, Gentoo has been in the Linux space for quite some time now, standing through the test of time and is still well-supported.
Unlike Arch and most other Linux distributions, Gentoo is a source-based distro wherein users are expected to customize and compile every package. It sounds daunting (which it is, to an extent) but this trade-off is necessary to squeeze as much performance and optimization out of a system.
I’ve previously used Arch Linux, so I had some idea of how the whole setup and installation process would work out. Or so I thought. Turns out, Gentoo can be terribly complex and beautiful at the same time, and the more I use it, the more I understand its strange appeal.