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Firefox 150.0.2 Improves Webcam Support, Split View, PDF Viewer, and More
Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.
Firefox 150.0.2 also improves the native Split View feature by addressing an issue where the “New” badge persisted on Split View menu items, improves the built-in PDF viewer by fixing an issue that prevented highlighting from working on scanned images in PDF documents, and it also fixes an issue where a tab would crash when dragging and dropping nested folders onto a webpage.