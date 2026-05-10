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Giada 1.4.1 Open-Source Loop Machine Adds MIDI Control for Switching Scenes
Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.
Giada 1.4.1 also adds the ability to undo a scene change when transport is running, adds the ability to rename a channel in all scenes, and adds support for displaying inactive scenes with no audio or actions. According to the Giada devs, these new features should provide users with better scene and channel workflow.