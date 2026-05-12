Ubuntu 26.04 vs. Fedora 44: After years of testing both Linux distros, here's my verdict

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GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support

Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.

SparkyLinux 8.3 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 7.0, Debian 13.4 Base

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.

MX Linux 25.2 Enters Public Beta Testing with New Text Mode Installer

The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026

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Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now

Audacious 4.6 promises a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

Shelly 2.2.4 Arch Linux GUI Package Manager Brings Smarter Fuzzy Search

Shelly 2.2.4 is the fourth maintenance update in the Shelly 2.2 series, but an important one that introduces smarter fuzzy search across every package list, a refactor of the built-in search feature with package group search and sortable search columns, support for build dates in package details, and fingerprint authentication support.

Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

Coming about three months after Parrot 7.1, Parrot 7.2 is here as the second update to the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Firefox 150.0.2 Improves Webcam Support, Split View, PDF Viewer, and More

Coming two weeks after Firefox 150, the Firefox 150.0.2 release is here to improve how the web browser displays websites with advanced 3D effects, fixing cases where parts of the page could disappear or appear incorrectly, as well as to improve the appearance of search suggestions in the address bar by preventing icons from appearing stretched or distorted.

Giada 1.4.1 Open-Source Loop Machine Adds MIDI Control for Switching Scenes

Giada 1.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduces support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances, and it enhances this feature by adding support for switching scenes via keyboard or MIDI using custom bindings.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7.3

For more details, read our changelog.

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board combines eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC

Sipeed has opened pre-orders for the SpacemiT K3 CoM260 Developer Kit and K3 Pico-ITX, two RISC-V AI computing platforms based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. The systems combine eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI performance for edge AI and embedded workloads.

SpacemiT K3 integrates 8-core RISC-V CPU cluster and 60 TOPS AI engine

SpacemiT’s Key Stone K3 is a high-performance RISC-V SoC designed for AI and edge computing applications. The processor combines eight X100 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores with eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores, along with multimedia, networking, and high-speed I/O support targeting edge and embedded AI workloads.

news

Ubuntu 26.04 vs. Fedora 44: After years of testing both Linux distros, here's my verdict

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2026

Quoting: Ubuntu 26.04 vs. Fedora 44: After years of testing both Linux distros, here's my verdict | ZDNET —

If you've ever thought about dipping your toes into the Linux waters, or you're thinking about hopping from one distribution to another, you've most likely heard of both Ubuntu and Fedora. These two distributions are heavy hitters in the world of Linux and have enjoyed great success for a long time.

However, these two takes on Linux are quite different in several ways, so much so that choosing one or another could make a big difference in how you view Linux.

Let's take a look at both of these Linux distributions and see which one might be best suited for you.

Read on

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