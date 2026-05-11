Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

git-autofixup is a Git helper that creates fixup commits for topic branches.

It examines changes in the working directory, splits them into diff hunks, and uses git blame to work out which earlier commits on the branch those hunks most likely belong to. The resulting fixup commits can then be folded into the original commits with Git’s interactive rebase and autosquash workflow.

The tool is useful when you’re polishing a branch before review or publication and want corrections, cleanups, and small edits assigned back to the commits they logically belong to, without manually building each fixup commit by hand. It’s designed for careful use: the generated commits should still be inspected before rebasing, especially when the working tree contains a mixture of fixes and new work.

This is free and open source software.