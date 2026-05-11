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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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git-autofixup - Git helper that creates fixup commits for topic branches - LinuxLinks
git-autofixup is a Git helper that creates fixup commits for topic branches.
It examines changes in the working directory, splits them into diff hunks, and uses git blame to work out which earlier commits on the branch those hunks most likely belong to. The resulting fixup commits can then be folded into the original commits with Git’s interactive rebase and autosquash workflow.
The tool is useful when you’re polishing a branch before review or publication and want corrections, cleanups, and small edits assigned back to the commits they logically belong to, without manually building each fixup commit by hand. It’s designed for careful use: the generated commits should still be inspected before rebasing, especially when the working tree contains a mixture of fixes and new work.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum AI X1 Pro: Easy Diffusion - LinuxLinks
This is a series of articles looking at the Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
Easy Diffusion is a local Stable Diffusion package with a browser-based GUI. The idea is simple: install it, open the local web interface, type a prompt, and generate images on your own machine rather than through an online service. It offers an easy-to-install Stable Diffusion distribution that installs the required components and provides its own user-friendly web interface.
For beginners and casual local image generation, Easy Diffusion is one of the friendlier ways to get Stable Diffusion running without wrestling with Python environments, command-line setup, CUDA/ROCm issues, or lots of manual dependency work.
Insanely Small Linux - minimalist x86_64 Linux system - LinuxLinks
Insanely Small Linux is a minimalist x86_64 Linux system focused on reducing the operating system footprint as far as possible while retaining a functional bootable environment.
The project uses ISOLINUX rather than GRUB, combines a stripped custom Linux kernel with a statically linked BusyBox userland, and boots directly into a lightweight shell environment. It’s an interesting project for anyone exploring tiny Linux systems, bootloader tuning, BusyBox-based environments, and the practical limits of OS minimisation.
This is free and open source software.
neostandard - successor to the standardjs javascript style guide - LinuxLinks
neostandard is an ESLint shareable configuration and helper designed as a modern successor to the standardjs style guide.
It is built around ESLint 9 and flat config, and gives projects a familiar linting baseline for JavaScript with optional TypeScript support and a range of configuration switches for different workflows.
This is free and open source software.
OpenAPI Validator - configurable and extensible validator/linter - LinuxLinks
OpenAPI Validator is a configurable validator and linter for OpenAPI documents.
Developed by IBM, it checks OpenAPI 3.0.x and 3.1.x definitions for compliance with the specification as well as IBM-defined best practices. The tool is designed for command-line use and supports project-specific customization through rulesets and configuration files, making it suitable for validating API descriptions in local development workflows, CI pipelines, and automated quality checks.
This is free and open source software.
Picocrypt NG - lightweight file encryption tool - LinuxLinks
Picocrypt NG is a lightweight file encryption tool designed to protect files with a simple, approachable workflow.
Drop files into the application, enter a password, and Picocrypt NG creates an encrypted volume. It’s a community-developed continuation of the archived Picocrypt project, with desktop builds, Linux packages, a command-line interface, an Android app, and a limited web version for standard volumes.
This is free and open source software.
deptry - check for dependency issues - LinuxLinks
deptry is a command line utility for Python projects that checks declared dependencies against the modules actually imported by the codebase.
It scans Python source files and notebooks, compares imports with dependency definitions, and helps identify common packaging and maintenance problems such as missing packages, unused dependencies, transitive dependencies, misplaced development dependencies, and standard library modules that have been declared unnecessarily. It supports projects using PEP 621, Poetry, PDM, uv, setuptools, and requirements.txt style dependency files.
This is free and open source software.
git-revise - Git subcommand and Python library - LinuxLinks
git-revise is a Git subcommand and Python library for efficiently updating, splitting, and rearranging commits.
It’s aimed at developers who work with patch stacks and frequently need to amend earlier commits without the overhead and disruption of a full interactive rebase. Its main advantage is that it performs merges in memory, avoiding unnecessary changes to the working directory and index state.
This is free and open source software.