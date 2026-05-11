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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026
This week, we got mostly software releases, starting with a new version of the Steam Client bringing support for Valve’s new Steam Controller and a new Raspberry Pi Imager, and continuing with new versions of Mesa, KDE Gear, COSMIC, Inkscape, Ubuntu Touch, KDE Frameworks, Giada, Firefox, Shelly, and Audacious.
On top of that, I tell you all about KDE’s new CSS-based Union style engine and the recently disclosed Dirty Frag kernel vulnerability. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 10th, 2026.