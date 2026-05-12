news
Databases: PgBouncer 1.25.2, gAdmin 4 9.15, Ajqvue 3.6, pgFormatter v5.10, and More
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PostgreSQL ☛ PgBouncer 1.25.2 released
PgBouncer 1.25.2 has been released. This release fixes several security issues and contains a few minor documentation corrections.
See https://www.pgbouncer.org/2026/05/pgbouncer-1-25-2 for more information, the detailed changelog, and download links.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.15 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 9.15.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Ajqvue Version 3.6 Released
Ajqvue is a PDDA, Personal Database Desktop Application.
The application is a open source Java GUI built for users in accessing, plotting,
and analyzing data in a PostgreSQL database. The application is built with an
included plugin framework for adding functionality, quickly.
The Ajqvue project has released an updated version, v3.6, to the public. The
release brings compliance with JRE 25 though the released JAR will accommodate
JRE 1.8+. The web site has included several new tutorial videos. Along with
one demonstrating a plugin that will perform a database to local file/memory
database transfer bases on a SQL statement. Testing was performed for
compliance with PostgreSQL Server 18 and JDBC 42.7
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PostgreSQL ☛ pgFormatter v5.10 has been released
Antananarivo, Madagascar - May 9th, 2026
pgFormatter v5.10
This release adds several formatting improvements and fixes some issues [...]
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IT Jungle ☛ Guru: Load A Varying-Dimension Array With One SQL Fetch
One thing I really like about working in different shops is the vast amount of source code I’m exposed to. But that’s not the best thing. The best thing is the people I meet and get to know. The more clients, the more teachers. Combine source code and people, and my life, personally and professionally, is enriched.
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Delphi Nightmares ☛ dBase: 1979-2026
Years ago, dBase was the undisputed king of databases - every business, every person using IBM or IBM-compatible PCs had to get it installed.
But instead of innovating to remain the best database in the face of competition, former Ashton-Tate CEO Ed Esber decided to litigate. Lawsuits designed to protect “look and feel” copyrights had a massive, chilling effect on the dBase community1.
Ashton-Tate targeted its own unsuspecting customers with “piracy audits”, and ask them to pay extra fees for licenses. External consultants were given sales quotas for official dBase consultant status - a predatory practice that was unthinkable in an era when software development cycles took years.
dBase customers pushed back, asking the obvious questions: When is a Novell NetWare-compatible server coming? When are we getting a network-aware UNIX dBase server?
Competitors answered. FoxBase released FoxPro UNIX server in 19932. Btrieve release their Novell-compatible servers in 19943.
Public humiliation and years of harassment by rent-seeking vendors destroyed developer trust long before the bugs began piling up.